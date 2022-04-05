RPM Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 05, 2022 12:07 PM ETRPM International Inc. (RPM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- RPM (NYSE:RPM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-21.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (+11.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RPM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.