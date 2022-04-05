Schnitzer Steel Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 05, 2022 12:07 PM ETSchnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Schnitzer Steel (NASDAQ:SCHN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (-8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $779.39M (+29.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCHN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.