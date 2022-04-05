Simply Good Foods Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 05, 2022 12:08 PM ETThe Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $274.92M (+19.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMPL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.