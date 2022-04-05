Federal Reserve bans six former bank employees from industry for CARES fraud
Apr. 05, 2022 12:14 PM ETRF, BACBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Federal Reserve Board is moving to punish bank employees who fraudulently received money under government pandemic relief programs. The Fed has prohibited six former bank employees from future employment in the banking industry for obtaining CARES Act funds using false and fraudulent information, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
- Four of the individuals are former employees of Regions Bank (RF) and two are former employees of Bank of America's (BAC) Merrill Lynch Management unit.
- Under the CARES Act, qualified small businesses were eligible to receive certain loans and grants administered by the Small Business Administration to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The six people named applied for and received such funds and used them for unauthorized personal expenses, the Fed said.
- In May 2020, the Justice Department delivered grand jury subpoenas to big banks as part of a probe into potential abuse of the Paycheck Protection Program.