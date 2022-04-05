Can-Fite reports positive data from preclinical trial of topical psoriasis treatment

Apr. 05, 2022 12:20 PM ETCan-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Psoriasis

petekarici/E+ via Getty Images

  • Can-Fite (NYSE:CANF) said it was developing a topical psoriasis treatment with its psoriasis oral drug candidate Piclidenoson.
  • The Company’s said that in a preclinical trial, daily treatment with topical Piclidenoson significantly inhibited the disease as measured by the psoriasis area severity index (PASI).
  • "The current preclinical data are important and serve as a basis for further development of a topical Piclidenoson treatment for psoriasis skin lesions, as it may serve as a good complementary product to our oral Piclidenoson drug," said Can-Fite CEO, Pnina Fishman.
  • CANF expects to report results from its Phase III oral Piclidenoson study in Q2.
  • The primary endpoint of the late-stage oral drug trial is the proportion of patients who achieve a PASI score response of ≥75% vs. placebo at week 16.
  • According to Persistence Market Research, topical psoriasis treatments account for 41.7% of the psoriasis drug market, which is valued at $11.37 billion in 2021, the company said.
  • (CANF +2.5%)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.