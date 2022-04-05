Can-Fite reports positive data from preclinical trial of topical psoriasis treatment
Apr. 05, 2022 12:20 PM ETCan-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Can-Fite (NYSE:CANF) said it was developing a topical psoriasis treatment with its psoriasis oral drug candidate Piclidenoson.
- The Company’s said that in a preclinical trial, daily treatment with topical Piclidenoson significantly inhibited the disease as measured by the psoriasis area severity index (PASI).
- "The current preclinical data are important and serve as a basis for further development of a topical Piclidenoson treatment for psoriasis skin lesions, as it may serve as a good complementary product to our oral Piclidenoson drug," said Can-Fite CEO, Pnina Fishman.
- CANF expects to report results from its Phase III oral Piclidenoson study in Q2.
- The primary endpoint of the late-stage oral drug trial is the proportion of patients who achieve a PASI score response of ≥75% vs. placebo at week 16.
- According to Persistence Market Research, topical psoriasis treatments account for 41.7% of the psoriasis drug market, which is valued at $11.37 billion in 2021, the company said.
- (CANF +2.5%)