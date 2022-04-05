Arhaus stock edges lower as Guggenheim cuts PT to $12

Apr. 05, 2022 12:20 PM ETArhaus, Inc. (ARHS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Arhaus (ARHS -3.2%) stock edged lower after Guggenheim Securities cut its price target to $12 from $15, citing recent moderation in growth retail multiples, and reiterated its Buy rating.
  • The new PT implies 33.6% upside to ARHS' last close.
  • Analyst Steven Forbes believes ARHS shares are set up well to outperform over the next 12 months, given that operating momentum and sentiment is expected to improve into 2022.
  • "In addition, we see room for modest multiple expansion as ARHS capitalizes on its growth opportunity, gains share, and leverages expenses," he said.
  • Forbes noted that ARHS entered 2022 with $225M-255M of unfulfilled demand (equivalent to 28-32% net sales growth) and the management's initial 2022 outlook implies a positive mid-single digit demand comp.
  • "Although the implied EBIT margin guidance is for 230-280 bps of erosion, this is entirely due to the expectation for freight costs to remain elevated throughout 2022," he said.
  • On average, Wall Street analysts rated ARHS Strong Buy, with an average PT of $14.13.
  • ARHS stock declined 31% YTD.
