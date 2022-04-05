Arhaus stock edges lower as Guggenheim cuts PT to $12
Apr. 05, 2022 12:20 PM ETArhaus, Inc. (ARHS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Arhaus (ARHS -3.2%) stock edged lower after Guggenheim Securities cut its price target to $12 from $15, citing recent moderation in growth retail multiples, and reiterated its Buy rating.
- The new PT implies 33.6% upside to ARHS' last close.
- Analyst Steven Forbes believes ARHS shares are set up well to outperform over the next 12 months, given that operating momentum and sentiment is expected to improve into 2022.
- "In addition, we see room for modest multiple expansion as ARHS capitalizes on its growth opportunity, gains share, and leverages expenses," he said.
- Forbes noted that ARHS entered 2022 with $225M-255M of unfulfilled demand (equivalent to 28-32% net sales growth) and the management's initial 2022 outlook implies a positive mid-single digit demand comp.
- "Although the implied EBIT margin guidance is for 230-280 bps of erosion, this is entirely due to the expectation for freight costs to remain elevated throughout 2022," he said.
- On average, Wall Street analysts rated ARHS Strong Buy, with an average PT of $14.13.
- ARHS stock declined 31% YTD.