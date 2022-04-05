Europe proposing supervisory fee on online platforms - Reuters
Apr. 05, 2022 12:34 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL, FB, TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Europe's competition watchdog has proposed charging major online platforms a fee based on their global net income in order to ensure compliance with content enforcement rules, Reuters reports.
- A European Union document indicates that the European Commission is moving forward with a plan to charge big platforms like Google ((NASDAQ:GOOG) -1.5%, (NASDAQ:GOOGL) -1.5%), Meta Platforms (FB -0.7%), Twitter (TWTR +2.5%) and others up to 0.1% of their global annual net income.
- That "supervisory fee" could raise €20 million-€30 million ($22 million-$32.8 million) per year, EC chief Margrethe Vestager said last month.
- The fee would be a first for the EU executive, and it would be set "based on the estimated costs the Commission incurs in relation to its supervisory tasks."