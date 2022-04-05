Will Tilray Q3 results brings earnings surprise?

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+46.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $156.85M (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TLRY has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.

The company's stock rose +13.55% on Jan. 10, the day it reported its Q2 results. Despite a ~20% Y/Y growth, Q2 revenue at $155.2M fell short of expectations.

Cost synergies from the Aphria-Tilray combination stood at $70M. The company said it is on track to exceed the original target of $80M, ahead of the schedule with the potential for $20M of additional synergies in FY23.

Tilray's peer Canopy Growth has already reported its Q3 results where it managed to narrow its Q3 net loss by ~86% Y/Y.

The chart below shows YTD total-return performance of Tilray, Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis:

Meanwhile in March, Tilray and other cannabis companies were gaining in anticipation of a bill aimed at legalizing marijuana in the U.S.

On April 1, the lower house of U.S. Congress cleared a key piece of legislation designed to legalize marijuana at the federal level.

Tilray and Hexo were upgraded by Canaccord Genuity following a new strategic alliance between the two Canadian licensed producers.

Tilray has expanded its medical cannabis product offering in Australia and has also begun sale of its products in Malta.