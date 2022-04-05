Citi favors automakers vs. auto suppliers into Q1, lowers PT for Lear and AXL

  • Citi lowers supplier estimates/targets to reflect lower auto production and inflation/FX, lowers price target for Lear (LEA -5.7%) and American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -6.2%)
  • Bank mentions, '' Our estimates are comfortably below consensus; we expect suppliers to take a cautious macro view and adjust outlooks to either the lower end of prior ranges, or below."
  • Bank mentions that it prefers US automakers over suppliers on: stronger US price/mix outlook vs. what is priced in, structural auto demand gains and potential incremental tailwinds for pickup trucks, and EV/Car of the future exposures that do not appear properly valued.
  • Citi also mentions a number of appealing attributes in the medium-term- multi-year production recovery, accelerating bookings and eventual cost recoveries.
  • For AXL, Citi reduced PT to $8 from $9 and cited, "We are reducing our estimates to mostly reflect the softer 2022 auto production outlook, incremental inflation and FX changes. Our out-year estimates are also modestly reduced as a result of a lower 2022 base. As a result of these changes, our price target goes to ."
  • Currently the stock trades at $7.1, down 6% at the time of writing.
  • AXL historical quarterly revenue performance; FQ1 EPS consensus of $0.07 and revenue consensus $1.36B

  • For LEA, price target goes to $154 from $177 and wrote, "We are reducing estimates to mostly reflect the softer 2022 auto production outlook, incremental inflation and FX changes. Our out-year estimates are also modestly reduced as a result of a lower 2022 base."
  • Currently the stock trades at $134.6, down 5.5% at the time of writing.
  • LEA historical quarterly revenue performance, FQ1 EPS consensus of $1.91 and revenue consensus $5.09B

