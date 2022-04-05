JST Capital taps New York Fed veteran as regulatory head
Apr. 05, 2022 12:49 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm JST Capital on Tuesday has hired former New York Federal Reserve official Martin C. Grant as global head of Regulatory Affairs & Integrity, according to a release.
- Grant previously held the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer at the New York Fed for over 15 years. He is also the Chair of the Conference Board's Global Business Conduct Council and a member of the Compliance Committee of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York.
- In his new role, Grant will navigate the digital asset regulatory environment and will continue JST's talks with global regulators as they work to adopt policies for the evolving digital asset markets, the company said.
- "Regulators around the world have begun to realize the full scope of digital assets and the role they play in the global economy and as a result are rushing to establish fulsome policies that protect market participants at all levels," Grant highlighted.
