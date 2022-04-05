Atlas Air shares fall 8% as Wolfe downgrades price target to $73

Apr. 05, 2022 12:57 PM ETAAWWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Wolfe Research analyst Scott Group downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW -7.6%) to Underperform from Peer Perform with a $73 price target.
  • He has also updated his Q1 and FY 2022-2023 EPS estimates across his transports coverage and said he sees Expeditors, Canadian Pacific, Canadian National and Atlas as among those where he sees the most risk for Q1.
  • Since the start of 2022, Atlas Air shares fell more than 19% whereas over a period of one year shares were up around 21%.
  • Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock, while Seeking Alpha Quant System says to Hold.
