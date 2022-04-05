Boeing (BA -4%) factory problems disrupted production of one of its new Air Force One planes earlier this year, adding to the company's problems developing the U.S. presidential jets, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The production mishaps, which involved a pair of attempts to place one of the two jets under development onto jacks, risked damaging the aircraft whose development already is behind schedule, according to the WSJ report.

The U.S. Air Force said the jacking mishaps did not result in any damage to the jet involved, but an examination reportedly found that a Boeing employee involved was not properly credentialed for overseeing the work, crews did not follow established procedures, and another employee involved in the operations failed a routine post-incident drug test.

An Air Force spokesperson said the Pentagon's contractor management agency formally requested Boeing improve its operations, "citing documentation, procedural and training shortfalls... The situation was corrected and actions taken to prevent reoccurrence."

Separately, investigators trying to determine why a Boeing plane crashed in China last month could gain key clues soon after the jet's black boxes were sent to the U.S. for analysis.

No evidence of explosive materials was found in the wreckage.