loanDepot PT lowered to $6 by Piper Sandler analyst

Apr. 05, 2022 1:01 PM ETLDIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Businesswoman at the office

cokada/E+ via Getty Images

  • Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker lowered loanDepot's (LDI -2.8%) price target to $6 from $7 and keeps an overweight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst expects Q1 mortgage banking earnings to be under pressure due to margin compression and increasing competitive pressures across all channels due to reduced seasonal demand combined with excess capacity.
  • Barker mentions, "with valuation support, relatively large servicing fee streams, and the potential for company-specific catalysts."
  • Agency mortgage real estate investment trusts also will see book value pressure due to spread widening, Barker contends.
  • Currently, the stock is trading at $4 and has seen a 80% drop in price over the last one year.
  • Comparative rating of the stock against peers

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.