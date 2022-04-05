Levi Strauss FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 05, 2022 5:35 PM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+23.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (+18.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LEVI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.