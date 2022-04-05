Castle Biosciences dips as Canaccord cuts PT on "risky" M&A
Apr. 05, 2022
- Castle Biosciences (CSTL -13.7%) stock slides after brokerage Canaccord lowered its price target to $80 from $94 on the back of the company's M&A announcement.
- Castle on Monday said it will acquire a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics firm - AltheaDx - for $65M, to expand into mental health.
- The acquisition enables Castle to enter an area of high unmet clinical need, albeit a completely new market distinct from its dermatology and gastrointestinal (GI) segments and it may seem risky for them to enter another market as the company builds out its emerging GI segment, said analyst Kyle Mikson. The brokerage reiterated its Buy rating.
- The company had said the acquisition would help it to potentially develop a mental health franchise, that is estimated to be about $8B market in the U.S.
- AltheaDx currently has a test that receives Medicare reimbursement for depression.
- Including session losses, CSTL has been down ~46% in the last 12 months.
- Wall Street analysts on average rated CSTL Strong Buy, with an average price target of $74.71.