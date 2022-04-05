Enviva to invest $250M for new wood pellet production plant in Mississippi

Apr. 05, 2022 1:07 PM ETEnviva Inc. (EVA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Enviva (NYSE:EVA) said Tuesday it will invest ~$250M in Bond, Mississippi to build a new wood pellet production plant.
  • The facility is a key component of EVA's growth strategy to double production capacity from the current 6.2M metric tons annually to ~13M metric tons annually over the next 5 years.
  • The plant is fully contracted under long-term take-or-pay supply contracts with customers around the world.
  • In addition to creating around 100 local jobs, the Bond plant will generate over $1M in taxes per year for the county and school district and deliver over $250M annually in economic impact in the region.
  • Once operational, the plant will support over 350 jobs, including those in related sectors like logging and transportation.
  • Construction is expected to begin in early 2023 and is expected to take ~18 months.
  • The Bond plant is projected to have a production capacity of over 1M metric tons of wood pellets per year.
  • The new plant in Stone County joins two other EVA facilities in Mississippi - one in Amory and the other in Lucedale.
