Vehicle protection plan provider Olive.com, SPAC MDH scrap merger deal

SPAC MDH Acquisition Corp. (MDH) and Olive.com have decided to terminate their planned merger, a deal that would have made the vehicle protection plan provider a publicly traded company.

In a release dated Monday night, Olive said both companies decided the best long-term strategy was to terminate the agreement.

Shares of MDH were trading largely flat at $9.78 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

MDH and Olive announced plans to merge in July 2021 through a deal that gave the combined company, to be called Olive Ventures, an initial enterprise value of around $960M. The deal also included payment service PayLink Direct, an Olive affiliate. Backers included Fortress Investment Group and Milestone Partners.

Olive.com is a provider of vehicle protection plans. Its unit PayLink Direct specializes in interest-free payment programs and transaction processing for service contracts involving cars, trucks, RVs and other vehicles.

