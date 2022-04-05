J.P. Morgan raises price target on life insurance players MetLife, Unum ahead of Q1 results
Apr. 05, 2022 1:15 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET), UNM, PRUBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- J.P. Morgan raised its price target on MetLife (NYSE:MET) and Unum (NYSE:UNM) noting that backdrop for stocks is attractive heading into the Q1 results.
- Analyst Jimmy Bhullar raised the price target on MetLife to $75 from $69 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Bhullar also raised the price target on Unum to $34 from $30 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
- Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) also saw its price target raised by J.P. Morgan to $120 from $113.
- The analyst expects long-term fundamentals in the life insurance business to be challenging, but believes that the backdrop for stocks is attractive heading into the Q1 results.
- The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of MetLife, Unum and Prudential:
- Bhullar's "downbeat fundamental outlook" reflects expected mediocre return on equity, sluggish growth, and tail risk in legacy liabilities. However, the analyst feels that healthy balance sheets and ongoing share repurchases, improving sales, and depressed valuations will enable life insurance stocks to outperform.