Nucor (NUE +1.4%) said Tuesday that it agreed to acquire steel racking manufacturer Elite Storage Solutions for $75M, less than a year after the company jumped into the racking business with its $370M purchase of Hannibal Industries as part of a strategy to expand beyond its core steel businesses.

Nucor said Elite, which operates locations in Georgia and Arizona, gives it a racking manufacturing presence in the southeast and access to new customers, along with logistical advantages in serving current customers.

Elite's end-use markets include e-commerce warehouses, data centers and food and beverage storage, all sectors that Nucor expects will grow.

Nucor's near-term prospects are strengthening, with steel prices marching higher, Michael Wiggins de Oliveira writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.