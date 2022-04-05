Democrats seek to confirm four remaining Fed nominees this week - Bloomberg
Apr. 05, 2022 1:19 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are seeking to confirm the four remaining Federal Reserve nominees this week, but will need Republican cooperation to get there, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing comments made by Brown.
- Without Republicans' consent, the Senate would have to debate the matter for 30 hours before voting on Jerome Powell's nomination for his second term as Fed chair. That means there wouldn't be enough time to finish all the votes this week, before the the Senators leave for a two-week recess.
- The three other nominees awaiting confirmation to the Federal Reserve Board are Lael Brainard as vice chair and Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson as governors.
- The process has dragged on for months. Powell and Brainard were both nominated in November.
- On March 15, Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew her candidacy for Fed vice chair for supervision after Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he wouldn't support her nomination.
