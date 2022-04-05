Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom lead tech sell-off

Apr. 05, 2022 1:23 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO), AMD, NVDABy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Nvidia World Headquarters

wellesenterprises/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) were among the worst performing tech stocks on Tuesday as investors fretted over rising interest rates.
  • Yields on the 5-year U.S. Treasury rose more than 5% to 2.7% on Tuesday, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury jumped nearly 6% to 2.554%. Yields and bond prices move in inverse directions.
  • Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell slightly more than 3.5% to $263.64, while AMD (AMD) declined slightly more than 2.5% to $107.60.
  • Broadcom (AVGO) fell slightly more than 2% to $620.08, though less than 1 million shares had changed hands shortly after 1 p.m. EST.
  • On Friday, Broadcom (AVGO) announced that it raised $1.95 billion in debt to refinance existing debt, due in 2025 and 2026.
