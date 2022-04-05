Moffett Nathanson initiates Sell on Toast; Nubank and Sofi get Buy among fintech picks
Apr. 05, 2022 1:23 PM ETToast, Inc. (TOST), SOFI, AFRM, NUFOUR, LSPD, COINBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Moffett Nathanson started off coverage on six fintech sector stocks as the research firm sees strong tailwinds in digital banks and Integrated PoS providers.
- However, the firm believes Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM -6.8%) and Toast (NYSE:TOST -10.7%) are two fintech stocks whose longer-term growth trajectories are likely to disappoint.
- Sell Rating: Toast (TOST) gets Sell rating at Moffett Nathanson with a price target of $19, implying a potential downside of ~21% from stock's last close.
- The research firm pointed out downward pressure on Toast's gross profit yields as well as its relatively lower addressable payments volume in the U.S. SMB restaurant vertical.
- Analyst Eugene Simuni said "Toast is facing fierce competition," since Block and Fiserv are actively pursuing mid-market restaurant sector with their Integrated PoS platforms. "Even putting Toast’s market share of the total U.S. SMB Restaurant sector at ~25% by 2025 implies ‘only’ ~30% four-year volume CAGR for the firm," added Simuni.
- Neutral Rating: The research firm initiated coverage on Affirm (AFRM) with Neutral rating and $50 price target.
- While Affirm is a leader in the U.S. "Buy Now, Pay Later" market, its growth runway is limited by the niche value proposition of BNPL services and rapidly compressing yields, Simuni told investors.
- Shift4 Payments (FOUR -0.1%) is also assigned Neutral rating at price target of $70. That comes in right after Susquehanna's Bullish coverage on the stock released Monday.
- Moffett Nathanson said "Shift4’s future growth trajectory is dampened by significant yield compression (we expect gross profit to only grow at a ~20% CAGR over the next four years)."
- Buy Rating: Nubank (NYSE:NU -4.2%) tops the research firm buy picks followed by Sofi (NASDAQ:SOFI -4.1%) and LightSpeed (LSPD -0.8%).
- The Latin American digital bank - NuBank- gets a Buy at a price target of $11, implying a potential upside of 37.5% from stock's last close.
- Simuni told investors growth runway of Nu’s core card issuance franchise remains very long and benefits from ‘pure-play’ exposure to high growth developing markets.
- Sofi (SOFI) is assigned a Buy Rating with price target of $13. The research firm said the asset portfolio of digital financial services provider offers an attractive risk/return profile.
- "We expect SoFi’s portfolio of businesses to support ~50% adjusted revenue growth in 2022, and ~40% revenue growth over the next four years," Simuni wrote in a research note.
- SOFI stock price on Tuesday is also taking clue from rival Coinbase (COIN) that dips as Mizuho lowers price target, bitcoin erases gains
- Lightspeed (LSPD) received a price target of $40, implying a potential upside of ~22% from last close.
- The Buy rating to this digital PoS systems provider is linked to is global footprint, significant run-room in the U.S., and large untapped opportunity for payments integration.
- Analysts at Moffett Nathanson said "Lightspeed’s share price is down 75% form the all-time high reached in September of 2021 and the company is now trading at ~11.5x EV / NTM Gross Profit. We believe this valuation level presents an attractive entry opportunity and see several potential catalysts for the stock over the next 12 months."
- Take a close look at these six fintech sector stocks over the past 1-year price performance: