Moffett Nathanson initiates Sell on Toast; Nubank and Sofi get Buy among fintech picks

Apr. 05, 2022 1:23 PM ETToast, Inc. (TOST), SOFI, AFRM, NUFOUR, LSPD, COINBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Moffett Nathanson started off coverage on six fintech sector stocks as the research firm sees strong tailwinds in digital banks and Integrated PoS providers.
  • However, the firm believes Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM -6.8%) and Toast (NYSE:TOST -10.7%) are two fintech stocks whose longer-term growth trajectories are likely to disappoint.
  • Sell Rating: Toast (TOST) gets Sell rating at Moffett Nathanson with a price target of $19, implying a potential downside of ~21% from stock's last close.
  • The research firm pointed out downward pressure on Toast's gross profit yields as well as its relatively lower addressable payments volume in the U.S. SMB restaurant vertical.
  • Analyst Eugene Simuni said "Toast is facing fierce competition," since Block and Fiserv are actively pursuing mid-market restaurant sector with their Integrated PoS platforms. "Even putting Toast’s market share of the total U.S. SMB Restaurant sector at ~25% by 2025 implies ‘only’ ~30% four-year volume CAGR for the firm," added Simuni.
  • Neutral Rating: The research firm initiated coverage on Affirm (AFRM) with Neutral rating and $50 price target.
  • While Affirm is a leader in the U.S. "Buy Now, Pay Later" market, its growth runway is limited by the niche value proposition of BNPL services and rapidly compressing yields, Simuni told investors.
  • Shift4 Payments (FOUR -0.1%) is also assigned Neutral rating at price target of $70. That comes in right after Susquehanna's Bullish coverage on the stock released Monday.
  • Moffett Nathanson said "Shift4’s future growth trajectory is dampened by significant yield compression (we expect gross profit to only grow at a ~20% CAGR over the next four years)."
  • Buy Rating: Nubank (NYSE:NU -4.2%) tops the research firm buy picks followed by Sofi (NASDAQ:SOFI -4.1%) and LightSpeed (LSPD -0.8%).
  • The Latin American digital bank - NuBank- gets a Buy at a price target of $11, implying a potential upside of 37.5% from stock's last close.
  • Simuni told investors growth runway of Nu’s core card issuance franchise remains very long and benefits from ‘pure-play’ exposure to high growth developing markets.
  • Sofi (SOFI) is assigned a Buy Rating with price target of $13. The research firm said the asset portfolio of digital financial services provider offers an attractive risk/return profile.
  • "We expect SoFi’s portfolio of businesses to support ~50% adjusted revenue growth in 2022, and ~40% revenue growth over the next four years," Simuni wrote in a research note.
  • SOFI stock price on Tuesday is also taking clue from rival Coinbase (COIN) that dips as Mizuho lowers price target, bitcoin erases gains
  • Lightspeed (LSPD) received a price target of $40, implying a potential upside of ~22% from last close.
  • The Buy rating to this digital PoS systems provider is linked to is global footprint, significant run-room in the U.S., and large untapped opportunity for payments integration.
  • Analysts at Moffett Nathanson said "Lightspeed’s share price is down 75% form the all-time high reached in September of 2021 and the company is now trading at ~11.5x EV / NTM Gross Profit. We believe this valuation level presents an attractive entry opportunity and see several potential catalysts for the stock over the next 12 months."
  • Take a close look at these six fintech sector stocks over the past 1-year price performance:
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.