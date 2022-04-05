Dutch Bros drops 6% as Piper Sandler lowers PT to $75
Apr. 05, 2022 1:25 PM ETDutch Bros Inc. (BROS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments
- Dutch Bros (BROS -6.3%) price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $75 from $85.
- However, it maintains overweight rating.
- Piper Sandler moved its target to the high end of the range, implying a 30% increase from last price.
- Dutch Bros average PT is $63.57.
- Currently the stock is trading at $53.9, and has drooped about 6.5% for the day.
- News from the last week: 'Why did Dutch Bros stock go down today? Recent rally ran out of legs'
- Contributor comments on the stock: 'Dutch Bros: Long-Term Outperformance Thesis Remains Intact On Strong Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth'