Barrington lowers CuriosityStream target on profitability concern

Apr. 05, 2022 1:36 PM ETCURIBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • CuriosityStream (CURI -4.6%) falls after Barrington analyst James Goss lowers PT to $7 from $10 and maintains an outperform rating.
  • In its Q4 earnings, the company guided to impressive 1H22 revenue growth of 50% Y/Y to $36M-$40M, however, EBITDA guidance of $(36)M-$(34)M is much higher compared to 1H21 EBITDA loss of $26.04M.
  • Analyst Goss further adds that investments will continue to be a sizable headwind on profitability and EBITDA guidance points to steeper losses to start the year.
  • Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating, while Seeking Alpha Quant System points to Strong Sell.
  • CuriosityStream rating of 1.17 list the firm at the bottom of movies and entertainment industry.
