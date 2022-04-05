Farfetch's deal with Neiman Marcus is viewed favorably by Wells Fargo

Farfetch Limited (FTCH -3.8%) attracted attention after announcing a strategic partnership with Neiman Marcus Group around its platform solutions offering.

Wells Fargo said it sees the announcement as a type of stamp of legitimacy on FTCH's FPS offering and moving the retailer on the path to making 2022 the "year of FPS."

Analyst Ike Boruchow said the type of agreement is also an acknowledgment by Neiman Marcus about the advantages of enlisting FTCH's technology vs. making costlier investments in-house to better compete.

"Recall Neiman's was among the first department stores to file for bankruptcy protection in spring 2020 and ultimately closed ~20 retail locations, so certainly a more competitive ecomm/ omnichannel offering will be key to NMG's growth prospects LT. Whereas FTCH's partnership with Harrod's was a stamp of legitimacy for the FPS offering, we see this partnership serving a similar purpose in the US."

Wells Fargo has an Overweight rating on Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and price target of $35, which reps more than 100% upside potential for shares.

