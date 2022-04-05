Precipio stock slumps 17%, set to snap 3-day winning streak
Apr. 05, 2022 2:53 PM ETPrecipio, Inc. (PRPO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) fell 17% on Tuesday, on track to snap a three-day gaining streak, after the company held its post-earnings call Monday evening.
- PRPO had risen over 21% on Monday.
- Last week, the company had reported its FY21 results, with its loss narrowing Y/Y and net sales rising 45.3% from a year ago.
- Precipio CEO Ilan Danieli on shareholder call mapped out 3 goals for the company for this year: to achieve a revenue run rate of $12M for its diagnostic services division and $10M for its product division, as well as to improve its balance sheet cash position.
- Danieli said the company ended Q1 2022 with $9.2M in cash, giving it about 5 quarters of runway.
- Up to Monday's close, PRPO stock has gained 6.3% YTD.