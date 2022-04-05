The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it has charged Melville ten Cate, a U.S. citizen residing abroad, with fraud stemming from his allegedly phony offer to purchase Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in November 2020.

The SEC’s complaint, filed in federal district court in Manhattan, alleged that on Nov. 9, 2020, ten Cate and Xcalibur Aerospace, a now-defunct private company ten Cate allegedly controlled, placed an advertisement in The New York Times announcing a proposed purchase of all Textron stock for $60.50 a share, which at the time represented a 56% premium to Textron's closing price.

The advertisement led to a spike in Textron stock, including a subsequent trading halt. The SEC charged ten Cate with allegedly violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws. The announcement appeared to be "false and misleading" because ten Cate and Xcalibur didn't appear to have the financial resources to complete a deal that would have been valued at more than $14 billion.

"We allege that the defendant, ten Cate, pretended to run a financially viable business while leaving a trail of bad debts that included never paying for the very advertisement that announced the fictitious offer," Carolyn Welshhans, Associate Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, said in a statement.

The SEC is seeking permanent and conduct-based injunctions, a penalty, and an officer and director bar, according to the statement. In a parallel action, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York today announced criminal charges against ten Cate.

Ten Cate didn't immediately respond to a WhatsApp message request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Recall on Nov. 9, 2020, Textron described the purported offer from Xcaliber Aerospace "fictitious" and a "violation of U.S. securities law."