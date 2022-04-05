Alnylam defended at H.C. Wainwright after delay for ATTR amyloidosis drug

Apr. 05, 2022 2:12 PM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

  • H.C. Wainwright urges investors to buy Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ:ALNY) on the dip after the shares of the commercial-stage biotech dropped on Monday in reaction to a delay in the U.S. regulatory review for vutrisiran, an experimental therapy for transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-PN).
  • The analyst Patrick R. Trucchio reiterated the Buy rating on the stock, and the price target unchanged at $350 per share implies a premium of ~116% to the last close.
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended its review on vutrisiran by three months to go through additional data related to a new secondary packaging and labeling facility, the company said.
  • While the disclosure was unexpected, the analyst continues to project more than $5 billion of peak annual revenues for vutrisiran across multiple indications, including ATTR-PN, ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), and Stargardt disease.
  • “As such, we view any sell off tied to the moved PDUFA date as an opportunity to accumulate additional shares,” Trucchio wrote, citing a Phase 3 topline data readout expected in mid-2022 for patisiran (the non-branded name for the company’s FDA-approved therapy, Onpattro) in ATTR-CM.
