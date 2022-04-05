Credit Suisse initiates homebuilding stocks, KB Home, Pulte at Outperform
By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is initiated at Outperform with PT, $42 as Credit Suisse believes that the company will generate strong results and strength in KBH's core West Coast, Texas, and Southwest markets will enable the company to expand its margin.
- Analyst adds KBH's focus on first-time buyers and first move-up buyers means that the company will likely see more demographically-driven demand with less volatility from discretionary move-up buyers.
- In its latest earnings release, KBH expects an average selling price of $490K-$500K in FY22 vs. its previous guidance of $480K-$490K; Housing revenue guidance remains at $7.20B-$7.60B; and housing gross profit margin guidance nudged slightly higher to 25.5%-26.3% vs. prior range of 25.4%-26.2%.
- Return on Equity is seen greater than 27% compared to 19.9% in 2021.
- With strong fundamentals likely already priced in, Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is initiated at Neutral rating with PT $88; Credit Suisse sees positives in the company's effort to focus on homebuilding and spin off its multi- and single-family rental investments along with its ongoing shift to a land-light strategy through the use of more land options.
- The stock is trading close to its 52-week low levels
- Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) is initiated with a Neutral rating as Credit Suisse believes that the stock will be constrained by the slowing growth in residential construction, which represents 83% of IBP's revenue.
- Quick look at company's sales growth Y/Y which indicates a drop in multi-family and residential sales growth.
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was initiated at Outperform rating citing discounted valuation, strong potential returns; PHM's footprint across the key housing markets in the U.S. and its ability to serve a wide variety of price points provides stability to its operations and relatively consistent absorption.
- Quick look at company's broad and balanced geographic footprint:
- Credit Suisse initiated Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) and TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) with a Neutral and Outperform rating respectively; TopBuild's recent increased exposure to commercial and industrial will support further growth and cash flow in the coming years.
- Taylor Morrison Home is well positioned to generate higher returns over the coming years via improving margins, better capital allocation, and declining leverage; it continues to increase its use of land options (representing 38% of land owned and controlled at the end of 2021, up from 20% at the end of 2019).
- Latest quarter saw home closings gross margin improving by 370 basis points to 20.3%; it expects to deliver between 14K to 15K homes at a home closings' gross margin of at least 23.5% in FY and for Q1 it sees ~22% which represents 300 basis points of Y/Y improvement and ~700 points over past two years.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) initiated with neutral based on reducing capital intensity via land strategy while Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) initiated at Outperform as it focuses on returns.
- Quick look at DHI homebuilding land and lot position: