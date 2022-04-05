Credit Suisse initiates homebuilding stocks, KB Home, Pulte at Outperform

Apr. 05, 2022 2:15 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL), DHI, TMHC, BLD, PHM, IBP, LEN, KBHXHB, HOMZ, REZ, SPYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments

House Plans

luminis/iStock via Getty Images

  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is initiated at Outperform with PT, $42 as Credit Suisse believes that the company will generate strong results and strength in KBH's core West Coast, Texas, and Southwest markets will enable the company to expand its margin.
  • Analyst adds KBH's focus on first-time buyers and first move-up buyers means that the company will likely see more demographically-driven demand with less volatility from discretionary move-up buyers.

  • In its latest earnings release, KBH expects an average selling price of $490K-$500K in FY22 vs. its previous guidance of $480K-$490K; Housing revenue guidance remains at $7.20B-$7.60B; and housing gross profit margin guidance nudged slightly higher to 25.5%-26.3% vs. prior range of 25.4%-26.2%.
  • Return on Equity is seen greater than 27% compared to 19.9% in 2021.
  • With strong fundamentals likely already priced in, Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is initiated at Neutral rating with PT $88; Credit Suisse sees positives in the company's effort to focus on homebuilding and spin off its multi- and single-family rental investments along with its ongoing shift to a land-light strategy through the use of more land options.
  • The stock is trading close to its 52-week low levels
  • Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) is initiated with a Neutral rating as Credit Suisse believes that the stock will be constrained by the slowing growth in residential construction, which represents 83% of IBP's revenue.
  • Quick look at company's sales growth Y/Y which indicates a drop in multi-family and residential sales growth.

  • PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was initiated at Outperform rating citing discounted valuation, strong potential returns; PHM's footprint across the key housing markets in the U.S. and its ability to serve a wide variety of price points provides stability to its operations and relatively consistent absorption.
  • Quick look at company's broad and balanced geographic footprint:

  • Credit Suisse initiated Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) and TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) with a Neutral and Outperform rating respectively; TopBuild's recent increased exposure to commercial and industrial will support further growth and cash flow in the coming years.

  • Taylor Morrison Home is well positioned to generate higher returns over the coming years via improving margins, better capital allocation, and declining leverage; it continues to increase its use of land options (representing 38% of land owned and controlled at the end of 2021, up from 20% at the end of 2019).
  • Latest quarter saw home closings gross margin improving by 370 basis points to 20.3%; it expects to deliver between 14K to 15K homes at a home closings' gross margin of at least 23.5% in FY and for Q1 it sees ~22% which represents 300 basis points of Y/Y improvement and ~700 points over past two years.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) initiated with neutral based on reducing capital intensity via land strategy while Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) initiated at Outperform as it focuses on returns.
  • Quick look at DHI homebuilding land and lot position:

  • Quick look at comparison of Real Estate ETFs - (REZ), (HOMZ), (XHB) in comparison to (SPY):

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.