CSX Corporation bulls stay positive on the stock upside

Apr. 05, 2022 2:16 PM ETCSXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

CSX Railroad intermodal container freight train

RalphCoulter/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

CSX Corporation (CSX +0.1%) has underperformed many rail peers this year, but the long-term upside on the stock is still seen by analysts with 19 out of 27 firms covering the stock maintaining a Buy rating or higher through the rough macro backdrop.

Bank of America thinks CSX (CSX) should experience a multiple expansion as costs are culled and the company turns to focus on volume growth and sees pricing grow above inflation. CSX (CSX) is expected to be able to achieve double-digit sustainable earnings growth over the long term given the railroad company's low-cost structure in comparison to many of its peers and the market share gains it has achieved.

CSX Corporation (CSX) trades in the middle part of its 52-week range of $29.49 to $38.63.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.