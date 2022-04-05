Black Knight jumps on report of potential sale process after takeover offers

  • Black Knight (NYSE:BKI), a mortgage lending software and analytics firm, rose 9.6% after a report that the company is considering a potential sale after garnering takeover interest.
  • Private equity firms are said to be weighing offers for Black Knight (BKI), according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. BKI hasn't decided if it will go forward with a sale or chose to remain independent.
  • Black Knight has a market cap of $8.9 billion. In February, Black Knight acquired the remaining interest in Optimal Blue for $1.2B.
  • Last month, Black Knight (BKI) reported a record-breaking $4.4T in 2021 mortgage originations which outpaced the earlier record in 2020 and against the consensus opinion that originations would likely come in 20-25% lower.
  • Billionaire investor Bill Foley, who stepped down as chairman of Black Knight in June, is one of the company's bigger holders with a 2.2% stake.
