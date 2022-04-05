Hyliion Holdings stock holds on to recent gains as orders pile in

Apr. 05, 2022 2:35 PM ETHyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) added 0.35% in Tuesday trading and is now up 36% from its low mark in March.

Investors may have more confidence in Hyliion (HYLN) following some recent order announcements. The electrified powertrain solutions provider for Class 8 semi-trucks revealed in mid-March that Mone Transport has ordered 20 units backed by deposits to secure Hypertruck ERX production slots. Late in February, Hyliion Holdings (HYLN) disclosed that it received an order for 50 Hypertruck ERX electrified powertrain units for Class 8 semi-trucks.

The recent buying action with HYLN has pushed shares back over their 50-day moving average.

