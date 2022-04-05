Suncor Energy (SU +0.1%) said after Monday's close that it plans to divest its wind and solar assets, choosing to focus on hydrogen and renewable fuels in accelerating progress towards its objective to become a net-zero company by 2050.

Suncor partnered with Enbridge in 2002 to build one of the first renewable energy projects in Canada, and the company has since developed eight wind power projects in the country, but will now seek to sell those assets to bring more "fit and focus" to its portfolio.

Suncor said it will focus on "targeted activities" which include partnering with ATCO on a project to build a hydrogen facility in Alberta, which could produce more than 300K metric tons/year of clean hydrogen; the proposed project was announced last spring, and the partners expect to make a final investment decision in 2024.

Greenpeace Canada criticized the decision, saying the timing of Suncor's announcement is akin to "buying Blockbuster stock the day Netflix launches an IPO," referring to a new United Nations report that identifies wind and solar as the two most essential technologies in fighting global warming.

Suncor has a compelling valuation, trading at ~1.5x book value, and is presented with multiple growth catalysts, Alex Ponte writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.