Acuity Brands plummets 7% despite top-line and bottom-line beat
Apr. 05, 2022 2:54 PM ETAYIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Acuity Brands (AYI -6.8%) shares trades lower despite FQ2 revenue estimates beat consensus by $22.68M and Non-GAAP EPS by $0.20.
- The Co. generated net sales of $909.1M, an increase of 17.1% Y/Y where, Independent Sales Network too increased 11.7% Y/Y to $614.3M.
- Gross margin declined 170 bps to 41.7%, which was due to the significant increase in material and freight costs through price increases and product and productivity improvements.
- Adj. operating margin declined 50 bps to 13.5%, the decrease was driven by the Y/Y decrease in gross margin partially offset by the leveraging of operating expenses.
- "Our focus on service and product vitality has allowed us to meet current customer demand while also investing in the long-term growth and transformation of our Co." stated Neil Ashe, Chairman, President and CEO.
- FQ2 Earnings Call Presentation.
