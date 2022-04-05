NextEra Energy Partners (NEP -2.4%) slides from recent YTD highs as Raymond James downgraded shares on Tuesday to Underperform from Market Perform, saying the stock currently is priced for perfection and with no needle-moving catalysts ahead.

Parent NextEra energy's vast wind and solar asset base provides a bottomless pool of dropdowns, and NEP's blue chip status and advantaged cost of capital are valuable, but "the rising yield environment requires us to carefully scrutinize yield-oriented equities across the board," Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov writes. "NEP's current yield of 3.4% is at the low end of the yieldco spectrum - and, thinking more broadly, it is 100 bps above the 10-year Treasury benchmark. This yield spread compares to the long-term median of 180 bps."

Molchanov also notes the downgrade "should be seen as a relative stock call within the clean tech landscape rather than a statement about NEP's or the renewable power industry's underlying fundamentals."

NextEra Energy recently reaffirmed its full-year earnings forecast while expressing "disappointed" with the U.S. government decision to launch an investigation into imports of solar panels from four Asian countries.