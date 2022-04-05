Economists see U.S. recession in 2023 as Fed tightens - Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank economists David Folkerts-Landau and Peter Hooper believe that the U.S. economy will fall back into a recession in 2023, as the Federal Reserve hikes the historically low policy rate to tame multi-decade high consumer price inflation, Bloomberg reported, citing a report Tuesday.

The economists expect the central bank to raise the Fed funds rate by 50 basis points at each of its next three meetings to reach a peak of 3.5% by mid-2023, Bloomberg noted. Recall at the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting in March when interest rates were lifted by 25 basis points off the effective zero lower bound.

On top of the Fed's aggressive interest rate hike path, balance sheet runoff could start "at a rapid pace as soon as" the FOMC's May meeting, Lael Brainard said in a speech earlier. The economists also see the Fed reducing its nearly $9T balance sheet by ~$2T by the end of next year, the equivalent of three or four more 25 basis point hikes, Bloomberg noted. “The U.S. economy is expected to take a major hit from the extra Fed tightening by late next year and early 2024,” Folkerts-Landau and Hooper wrote.

“Our call for a recession in the U.S. next year is currently way out of consensus,” Folkerts-Landau and Hooper emphasized, though “We expect it will not be so for long.” They are calling for the U.S. unemployment rate to rise sharply to 4.9% in 2024 vs. 3.6% in March. As of April 5, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow is estimating real GDP growth of a mere 0.9% seasonally adjusted annual rate in Q1, down from 1.5% on April 1.

Deutsche Bank's forecast came as a slew of strategists recently warned of increasing recession risks for next year.