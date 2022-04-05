China's Jin Medical discloses more details about planned $28M US IPO

Chinese wheelchair maker Jin Medical International (ZJYL) has disclosed additional details about its planned $28M US initial public offering.

Jin Medical said it plans to offer 5M shares priced between $5 and $6 per share. If priced at $5.50, the deal would raise roughly $28M. Underwriters will be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 15% more additional shares at the public price.

The company hopes to list its stock on Nasdaq under the symbol ZJYL. Prime Capital is serving as underwriter.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Jin Medical operates through a variable interest entity in China called Changzhou Zhongjin Medical Equipment and its subsidiaries. The company sells wheelchairs and wheelchair parts, along with other medical equipment for the disabled, elderly or patients recovering from injury.

For 2021, Jin Medical reported a net income of $2.6M on revenue of $20.8M. Most of the company’s sales are in Japan and China.

