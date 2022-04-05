Australia's government said Tuesday it will partner with Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.9%) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX -0.3%) to build guided weapons in the country and plans to accelerate the deployment of new long-range missiles, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The government said last year that it would spend ~$760M in the effort to build guided missiles in Australia after COVID-19 exposed weaknesses in global supply chains.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has served as a wake-up call to the world that threats could be on the horizon, and that the new missiles will help Australia deter acts of aggression from China or other countries.

Dutton said Australia also would spend $2.6B to more quickly acquire new air-to-surface missiles for its air force, missiles for surface vessels in its navy, and sea mines to secure the country’s ports and maritime approaches.

