  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX +0.7%) is trading higher for the fourth straight session after Stat News reported on Tuesday that well-known stem cell researcher, Douglas Melton, was leaving Harvard University to join the company.
  • Commenting on the move, Truist analyst Robyn Karnauskas argues that the hire represents a “major win” for the company and indicates its commitment to the diabetes program, Bloomberg reported.
  • Melton was the founder of diabetes drug developer, Semma Therapeutics when Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) acquired it in 2019 for ~$950 million in cash.
  • Following the buyout, Dr. Melton continued to function as the Chief of Semma’s Scientific Advisory Board with oversight on the company’s R&D efforts.

  • The acquisition gave the cystic fibrosis drug developer a foothold on cell therapies designed to replace insulin-producing islet cells in patients with Type 1 Diabetes.

