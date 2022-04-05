Vertex Pharma gains as Truist reacts to new hire from Harvard
Apr. 05, 2022 3:35 PM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX +0.7%) is trading higher for the fourth straight session after Stat News reported on Tuesday that well-known stem cell researcher, Douglas Melton, was leaving Harvard University to join the company.
- Commenting on the move, Truist analyst Robyn Karnauskas argues that the hire represents a “major win” for the company and indicates its commitment to the diabetes program, Bloomberg reported.
- Melton was the founder of diabetes drug developer, Semma Therapeutics when Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) acquired it in 2019 for ~$950 million in cash.
- Following the buyout, Dr. Melton continued to function as the Chief of Semma’s Scientific Advisory Board with oversight on the company’s R&D efforts.
The acquisition gave the cystic fibrosis drug developer a foothold on cell therapies designed to replace insulin-producing islet cells in patients with Type 1 Diabetes.
- Read more on Vertex’s (VRTX) announcement on the Semma acquisition.