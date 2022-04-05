Rising fertilizer and fuel costs lead to protests in Peru, threatening exports
Apr. 05, 2022
- Peru has deployed armed forces and implemented a curfew to control violent protests, sparked by rising fertilizer and fuel prices.
- Protests began last week, as farmers and truckers blocked highways around Lima; the government indicated four people have been killed as a result of the protests.
- The country's agricultural exports, namely blueberries, avocados and grapes, are now suffering disruptions, according to Bloomberg sources.
- The news comes on the heels of protests in Sri Lanka, sparked by food and fuel shortages.
- The two protests follow a similar uprising in Kazakhstan earlier in the year, sparked by rising fuel costs.
- Peru is the world's 2nd largest producer of copper; although uprisings have yet to impact metals exports, increased instability is sure to hold the market's attention.
- Freeport (FCX) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) both operate copper mines in Peru, and face the risk of "excess profit" taxes from record copper prices, as the government looks to manage skyrocketing import prices.