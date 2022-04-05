Update 4:30pm: Adds Spirit Airlines statement confirming JetBlue bid.

Spirit Airlines rose 22% after JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) offered $3.6 billion, or $33/share for the airline. JetBlue fell 7%.

The offer is a roughly 40% premium to the Frontier's (NASDAQ:ULCC) cash and share offer for Spirit (NYSE:SAVE) from February, which has an implied valued of about $23/share, according to an earlier NY Times report. Frontier shares rose 4%.

Spirit's (SAVE) board will work with its financial and legal advisors to evaluate the JetBlue (JBLU) offer and pursue what's in the best interest of Spirit and its holders, according to a statement.

The offer comes after Frontier Airlines (ULCC) agreed to buy Spirit Airlines (SAVE) for about $2.9 billion in stock and cash in February. Frontier and Spirit expected to deliver annual run-rate operating synergies of $500M.

Under the terms of the SAVE/ULCC deal, Spirit (SAVE) equity holders are expected to receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier (ULCC) plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own. The deal was expected to close in the second half of 2022.

The combination of the two low cost carriers has already drawn some criticism on the antitrust front, with legislators, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), calling on the Dept. of Justice to further investigate the deal to see if it harms competition.

A combination of JetBlue and Spirit Airlines may also be potentially problematic as far as antitrust concerns, especially in the Florida market due to overlaps, according to CNBC reporting.

Recall February, Spirit Airlines CEO: Combination with Frontier is 'not a regular airline merger.'