Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) has found its former investment bank chief, Brian Chin, in violation of the Swiss lender's code of conduct, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal Tuesday.

Remember Credit Suisse (CS) in 2021 lost more than $5B after family office Archegos Capital Management failed to meet margin calls when some stock wagers blew up. Chin was then set to leave as part of a broader management reshuffle.

Credit Suisse (CS), which started investigating Chin in 2020, determined that he had violated its code of conduct, including for mistreatment of women, some of the people told the WSJ. The conduct review's findings were a factor in the lender's decision to withhold ~$18M in pay from Chin, the people noted.

“Credit Suisse took these allegations very seriously, immediately conducted a full independent investigation and took appropriate action,” a spokeswoman explained to the WSJ. “The bank does not condone any actions of any employee that disrespect colleagues or clients or are in violation of the bank’s Code of Conduct or its policies.”

In mid-Dec. 2020, Credit Suisse got indicted by Swiss AG related to money-laundering violations.