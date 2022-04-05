China's Golden Sun Education Group (GSUN) has disclosed additional details about its planned $20M US initial public offering.

The tutorial services group plans to offer 4.4M ordinary shares priced between $4 and $5 per share. If priced at the midpoint of that range, the deal would raise around $20M.

Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 15% more shares. Network 1 Financial Securities is serving as underwriter for the deal.

For the fiscal year 2021, Golden Sun reported a net income of $2.2M on revenue of $13.5M.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Golden Sun conducts business in China through operating entities. It is a leading provider of Spanish language tutorial services in China, and also provides tutoring for English, French, German and Japanese. Most of its revenue is derived from its tutoring centers.

