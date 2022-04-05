The Biden administration is expected to extend the moratorium on student loan payments beyond the current expiration date of May 1, The Hill reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources.

Bloomberg, citing a government official familiar with the plan, said the new extension is set to last through August and the announcement is scheduled for Wednesday.

Loan payments on federal student loans were originally put on pause in March 2020 under President Trump as a way to offer relief to consumers in the early days of the pandemic when the unemployment rate spiked.

Lately Democrats have been pressuring President Biden to extend the pause for several more months; almost 100 lawmakers across both chambers favor such a move to continue to provide relief to consumers as inflation climbs, The Hill said.

Still to be addressed is whether Biden will act to forgive $10K in federal student loan debt per borrower, an idea he supported during his 2020 campaign. About a year ago, the President requested a memo from the Department of Education to determine if he has the authority to forgive student debt through an executive action.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is sliding 6.6% in late trading. Last month, Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to Equalweight as the student loan moratorium hurts its business in refinancing student loans.

Student lending stocks include: Sallie Mae (SLM) +1.7%, Navient (NAVI) +3.2%, Nelnet (NNI) -0.5%.

