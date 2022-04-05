Novavax hits a new 52-week low as vaccine makers drop ahead of FDA meeting
Apr. 05, 2022 4:00 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)MRNA, PFE, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX -13.3%) has recorded the biggest intraday loss in more than two months to reach a 52-week low on Tuesday as COVID-19 vaccine makers trend lower ahead of meeting by an advisory panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on booster shots.
- Novavax (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, identified as NVX-CoV2373, is currently undergoing FDA review after the company requested the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the use of the protein-based shot in those aged 18 years and older.
- Just last week, the U.S. regulators cleared a second booster shot of Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) vaccines for people aged 50 years and above.
- However, ahead of the meeting, Moderna (MRNA -6.1%) as well as BioNTech (BNTX -2.9%) is trading lower while Pfizer (PFE +0.6%) has gained after Citi initiated a positive Catalyst Watch on the stock.