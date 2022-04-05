Nigeria's government accused Shell (NYSE:SHEL -1.6%), Eni (E -1.4%) and other shareholders of Nigeria LNG Ltd. on Tuesday of slowing its efforts to increase liquefied natural gas exports to Europe by refusing to allow additional feedstock from other companies, Bloomberg reports.

If Nigeria LNG's owners would allow third parties to supply feedstock, the company could "help ease the European Union's gas crisis," but they have refused unless it is supplied at subsidized rates, according to a statement by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

Nigeria LNG can produce 22M tons/year of natural gas, but its current production totals ~70% of installed capacity at its six-train facility, leaving the firm unable to "meet both domestic and international gas obligations."

Shell recently signed a preliminary agreement to book a "substantial" part of the capacity at a yet-to-be built landing terminal for liquefied natural gas planned in Germany.