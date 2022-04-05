Atara Biotherapeutics names new technical chief

Apr. 05, 2022 4:07 PM ETAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) appoints biopharma executive Charlene Banard as its new chief technical officer.
  • Banard comes to Atara from Novartis, where, as Global Head, Technical Operations, Cell & Gene Therapy Platform, she led C&GT lifecycle management strategy and technical operations strategy for the company’s cell therapy oncology pipeline. Prior to that, she served in multiple leadership roles at Shire across Technical Operations and Global Quality.
  • Stock fell 6% on Tuesday.
  • Earlier (Feb. 28): Atara Biotherapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.96 misses by $0.37, revenue of $7.55M misses by $27.59M
