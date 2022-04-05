Afya acquires CardioPapers for R$35M

Apr. 05, 2022 4:12 PM ETAfya Limited (AFYA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Brazilian medical education group Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) has acquired CardioPapers through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Participações.
  • The aggregate purchase price (enterprise value) paid to sellers was R$35M, fully paid in cash.
  • An earn-out of up to R$15M can be paid, R$14M related to revenue goals and R$1M related to other goals, both established for 2023 and 2024.
  • CardioPapers is a medical content and education platform in the Cardiology field, offering courses and books developed by physicians and for physicians, covering all phases of the medical career.
  • It features more than ten courses and had 7,000 students in 2021. The company expects R$18.8M of gross revenue for 2022.
  • This business combination brings new capabilities to the content & technology for the medical education pillar and further strengthens Afya's digital ecosystem.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.