Afya acquires CardioPapers for R$35M
Apr. 05, 2022 4:12 PM ETAfya Limited (AFYA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Brazilian medical education group Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) has acquired CardioPapers through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Participações.
- The aggregate purchase price (enterprise value) paid to sellers was R$35M, fully paid in cash.
- An earn-out of up to R$15M can be paid, R$14M related to revenue goals and R$1M related to other goals, both established for 2023 and 2024.
- CardioPapers is a medical content and education platform in the Cardiology field, offering courses and books developed by physicians and for physicians, covering all phases of the medical career.
- It features more than ten courses and had 7,000 students in 2021. The company expects R$18.8M of gross revenue for 2022.
- This business combination brings new capabilities to the content & technology for the medical education pillar and further strengthens Afya's digital ecosystem.