Green Brick Partners to develop new residential community in Princeton, Texas

  • Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) said Tuesday it closed on the purchase of ~427 acres in Princeton, Texas, for the development of residential community Windmore.
  • Windmore will be located south of County Road 398 and west of County Road 447, on one of the last large remaining single-family tracts in the Princeton area.
  • GRBK is currently developing 3 additional communities nearby: 2.3K+ home community of Eastridge in Princeton, 800+ home community of Southridge in Princeton, and 1.8K+ home community of Lakehaven in Farmersville.
  • Trophy Signature Homes, one of GRBK's subsidiary homebuilder brands, will be bringing their sought-after homes to the community through a mixture of 50- and 60-foot homesites in the for-sale component of the community.
  • Green Brick Partners currently owns or controls 3.5K homesites in Princeton and will begin construction of homes in Eastridge, its second Princeton community, this summer.
  • "This coming year, excluding capital invested buying land and finished lots, we intend to spend ~$285M developing lots, with the goal of delivering over 4.7K finished homesites to our subsidiary homebuilders across 43 communities throughout 2022," said GRBK COO Jed Dolson.
