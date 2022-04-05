Atreca gains on licensing deal with Zymeworks for antibody-drug conjugates

  • Clinical-stage biotech, Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) has added ~9% in the post-market Tuesday after announcing a licensing agreement with oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) to develop antibody-drug conjugates ((ADCs)).
  • Per the terms, Atreca (BCEL) will conjugate its antibodies using Zymeworks’ (ZYME) next-generation drug conjugate platform, ZymeLink.
  • Following an initial two-year research term between the companies, Atreca (BCEL) will have an option for a third year, during which it can acquire up to three commercial licenses for unique ADC programs.
  • In addition, Atreca (BCEL) declared ATRC-301 as its next clinical candidate. The company has already started IND-enabling studies for the ADC. Data from a non-human primate toxicology study is expected in 2H 2022, and an IND submission for ATRC-301 is expected in H2 2023.

  • Read: Atreca (BCEL) shares surged last month after the company updated early-stage data for its lead cancer candidate ATRC-101 in solid tumors.

